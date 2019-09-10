Facyson recorded nine total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win against the Colts.

Facyson was on the field for 58 of 63 possible defensive snaps (92 percent) and 18 of 26 possible special teams snaps (69 percent. The 24-year-old had more total tackles in Sunday's game than he had through 15 games last season (three). With Michael Davis (hamstring) leaving the game early and Trevor Williams (quadriceps) not suiting up in the first place, there were plenty of reps to go around at corner and Facyson took advantage of his opportunities.

