Facyson re-signed with the Chargers on Friday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.
Los Angeles elected not to tender a restricted free agent contract to Facyson, instead gambling on retaining the 26-year-old via the open market. The former Virginia Tech standout will, in fact, return for a fourth season with the organization after fielding 281 of his 330 snaps on special teams during 2020.
