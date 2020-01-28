Play

Facyson piled together 42 tackles (30 solo) and one pass defended across the 2019-20 season.

Facyson was the de-facto starter Weeks 1-3 with Michael Davis (hamstring) and Trevor Williams (quad) injured, but quickly ceded time after the duo returned to form. Inconsistent play and more injuries from the aforementioned Davis and Williams ultimately forced Facyson back on the field in Week 13 and 14 in which the Broncos and Jaguars, respectively, ruthlessly targeted the young corner, ultimately forcing him back on the bench to end the season. The Chargers are expected to retain Davis, who is a restricted free agent, meaning Facyson will likely act as a depth option moving forward.

