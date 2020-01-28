Chargers' Brandon Facyson: Struggles in limited starts
Facyson piled together 42 tackles (30 solo) and one pass defended across the 2019-20 season.
Facyson was the de-facto starter Weeks 1-3 with Michael Davis (hamstring) and Trevor Williams (quad) injured, but quickly ceded time after the duo returned to form. Inconsistent play and more injuries from the aforementioned Davis and Williams ultimately forced Facyson back on the field in Week 13 and 14 in which the Broncos and Jaguars, respectively, ruthlessly targeted the young corner, ultimately forcing him back on the bench to end the season. The Chargers are expected to retain Davis, who is a restricted free agent, meaning Facyson will likely act as a depth option moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...