Mebane (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Raiders.

Mebane will take the field for the first time since Oct. 13 versus the Steelers. The veteran defensive tackle recorded a 63-percent snap share in that contest, and he'll be expected to clog the running lanes against highly-touted rookie Josh Jacobs.

