Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Doubtful for Week 14
Mebane (personal) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Mebane rejoined the Chargers on Wednesday after having missed two straight games due to a family matter, but his Week 14 status nonetheless remains uncertain. The 33-year-old's doubtful status may indicate that he'll need to log a few more practices before retaking his starting role. If Mebane is unable to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday, expect Justin Jones to benefit from increased defensive snaps.
More News
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Rejoins Chargers•
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Won't play Week 13•
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Sets career high in tackles•
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Fully recovered from biceps injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...