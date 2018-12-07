Mebane (personal) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Mebane rejoined the Chargers on Wednesday after having missed two straight games due to a family matter, but his Week 14 status nonetheless remains uncertain. The 33-year-old's doubtful status may indicate that he'll need to log a few more practices before retaking his starting role. If Mebane is unable to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday, expect Justin Jones to benefit from increased defensive snaps.