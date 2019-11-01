Mebane (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus Green Bay.

Mebane returned to the practice field for a limited session Friday but may end up sitting out his third straight contest. Fellow starter Justin Jones (shoulder) is also doubtful, likely leaving Jerry Tillery and Damion Square to start at defensive tackle.

