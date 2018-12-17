Mebane (personal) is confident he will played in Saturday's game against the Ravens, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mebane has missed the last four games due to complications following the birth of his daughter, though he can now return to the team since she has stabilized. It remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old resumes his full workload immediately, but he appears on track to play Saturday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories