Mebane tallied 27 tackles (15 solo) and a sack over 13 games during the 2019 season.

The end of the road appears to be looming for the 35-year-old. Mebane, who contemplated retirement last offseason only to return for his fourth season with the Chargers, missed three games in 2019 due to injury, and posted his lowest tackle figures since the 2016 season as a result. Relatively deep along the defensive line, the Chargers could very well choose not to retain Mebane should the veteran nose tackle opt to play in his 14th professional season.

