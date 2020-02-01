Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Nearing end of his career
Mebane tallied 27 tackles (15 solo) and a sack over 13 games during the 2019 season.
The end of the road appears to be looming for the 35-year-old. Mebane, who contemplated retirement last offseason only to return for his fourth season with the Chargers, missed three games in 2019 due to injury, and posted his lowest tackle figures since the 2016 season as a result. Relatively deep along the defensive line, the Chargers could very well choose not to retain Mebane should the veteran nose tackle opt to play in his 14th professional season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...