Mebane (personal) was a non-participant on Monday's practice report.

Mebane returned to the Chargers' facility last week after missing two games to be with his family. The veteran defensive tackle continues to work his way back to game form but may not have enough time before Thursday's showdown with the Chiefs to get cleared. Look for his status in Tuesday's practice to be a major indicator as to whether he returns this week.

