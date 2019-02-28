Mebane's representation met with general manager Tom Telesco at the NFL Scouting Combine and discussed the possibility of returning to the Chargers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Mebane will enter unrestricted free agency at the start of the new year, but there's certainly a chance the 34-year-old could return to the Chargers after three productive seasons with the team. Darius Philon and Justin Jones are expected to compete for the starting nose tackle job regardless of whether Mebane returns, so it's likely the veteran defensive tackle will have to return for less than his previous three-year, $13 million contract.