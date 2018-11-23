Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Questionable for Week 12
Mebane is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Mebane was able to fully practice to begin the week, but did not practice Thursday for reasons unrelated to injury. The cause for the defensive tackle's uncertain availability remain undisclosed, but it's good news that Mebane doesn't appear to have suffered a notable injury. If the 12th-year veteran is unable to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Justin Jones will slot into the starting lineup.
