Mebane (personal) has rejoined the team and was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Mebane missed the previous two games as he tended to a family matter, but should be ready to go for Week 14. The 33-year-old's limited practice participation wasn't injury related, so he should be set to resume his starting duties at defensive tackle against the Bengals on Sunday.

