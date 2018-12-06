Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Rejoins Chargers
Mebane (personal) has rejoined the team and was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Mebane missed the previous two games as he tended to a family matter, but should be ready to go for Week 14. The 33-year-old's limited practice participation wasn't injury related, so he should be set to resume his starting duties at defensive tackle against the Bengals on Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Won't play Week 13•
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Sets career high in tackles•
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Fully recovered from biceps injury•
-
Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Expects to be ready for offseason workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...