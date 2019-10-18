Play

Mebane (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Titans.

Mebane appears to have picked up a knee injury Week 6 against the Steelers. With Justin Jones (shoulder) also ruled out, the Chargers will have to rely on Jerry Tillery and Damion Square as starters at defensive tackle Sunday.

