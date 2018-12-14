Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Ruled out Thursday
Mebane (personal) is listed as inactive for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
Mebane will miss a fourth consecutive game after failing to return to the team this week due to an ongoing personal matter, so Justin Jones should continue to see additional reps at defensive tackle next to Darius Philon and T.Y. McGill.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...