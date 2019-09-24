Mebane recorded two tackles (one solo) and a sack across 31 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

The veteran nose tackle rarely records sacks these days, as this is just his third in his three-plus seasons with the Chargers. A run stuffer on the defensive line, Mebane doesn't bode much IDP value, especially considering he is only playing in about half of the team's defensive snaps this season.

