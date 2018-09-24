Mebane accumulated six solo tackles and a sack in the 35-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Mebane set a career-high in tackles Sunday, a quite surprising feat given the Rams seemed hellbent on spreading the Chargers out on the ground. The 12th-year veteran isn't consistent enough to be a viable IDP option, but he's been a stable presence on the defensive line since joining the Chargers in 2016.