Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Sets career-high in tackles
Mebane accumulated six solo tackles and a sack in the 35-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Mebane set a career-high in tackles Sunday, a quite surprising feat given the Rams seemed hellbent on spreading the Chargers out on the ground. The 12th-year veteran isn't consistent enough to be a viable IDP option, but he's been a stable presence on the defensive line since joining the Chargers in 2016.
