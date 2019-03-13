Mebane re-signed with the Chargers on Wednesday on a two-year contract, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The money involved in the deal isn't known, but it's likely that the 34-year-old veteran agreed to a pay cut after receiving a three-year, $13.5 million deal from the Chargers the last time he was a free agent. A valuable leader in the locker room, Mebane should remain a prominent part of the Chargers' defensive-line rotation.