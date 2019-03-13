Mebane signed a two-year contract with the Chargers on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The exact terms of Mebane's contract remain undisclosed, but it's likely that the 34-year-old veteran agreed to a pay cut from his previous three-year, $13 million deal in order to remain with the Chargers. A valuable leader in the locker room, Mebane will compete with Darius Philon and Justin Jones for the starting nose tackle job this offseason.

