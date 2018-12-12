Mebane (personal) did not practice Tuesday, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

There is little information regarding Mebane's current absence from the field. Should he return to practice before Saturday, all signs would point toward an active status. As for now, it's more of a wait-and-see approach with the 12-year veteran.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...