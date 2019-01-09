Mebane (personal) will play during Sunday's AFC divisional round game against the Patriots, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mebane sat out last week's win over the Ravens due to a personal matter, but is expected to suit up versus the Patriots. The 33-year-old nose tackle is a key piece of the Charger's run defense. Justin Jones will likely return to a backup role with Mebane active.