Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Will play Sunday
Mebane (personal) will play during Sunday's AFC divisional round game against the Patriots, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Mebane sat out last week's win over the Ravens due to a personal matter, but is expected to suit up versus the Patriots. The 33-year-old nose tackle is a key piece of the Charger's run defense. Justin Jones will likely return to a backup role with Mebane active.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...