Chargers' Brandon Mebane: Won't play Week 13
Coach Anthony Lynn said that Mebane (personal) will not play against the Steelers on Sunday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Mebane will miss his second consecutive game as he deals with a family matter. As long as the 12th-year veteran remains away from the field, expect Justin Jones to start at left defensive tackle.
