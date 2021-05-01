The Chargers selected Jaimes in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 159th overall.

Jaimes (6-foot-5, 298 pounds) is very light for a tackle and has short arms for the position, so he might move inside for the Chargers. Jaimes' skill set and athleticism components grade very well however, as he was a four-year starter for Nebraska and boasts excellent quickness ideal for the zone-blocking concepts the Chargers figure to use heavily. If Jaimes emerges as a starter for the Chargers, it would not be surprising, even if it's early on in his career.