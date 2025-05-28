Rice (shoulder) was spotted participating in Wednesday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The 23-year-old finished his 2024 campaign on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but his participation in Wednesday's practice suggests he's moved past the issue. Rice appeared in three games during his rookie season, failing to tally any stats across 13 total snaps. Now fully healthy, Rice is expected to compete for a depth role in Los Angeles' wide receiver corps throughout the summer.