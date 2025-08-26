Chargers' Brenden Rice: Set to be dropped
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rice is slated to be waived by the Chargers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Rice appeared in three of the team's preseason contests, reeling in three catches for 32 yards. The wide receiver appeared in three regular-season contests with Los Angeles in 2024, failing to record any stats while playing three offensive snaps and 10 snaps on special teams. Rice will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, there's a solid chance he sticks around as a member of the Chargers' practice squad.
More News
-
Chargers' Brenden Rice: Past shoulder issue•
-
Chargers' Brenden Rice: Limited work in rookie campaign•
-
Chargers' Brenden Rice: Not expected to return this week•
-
Chargers' Brenden Rice: Placed on IR with shoulder injury•
-
Chargers' Brenden Rice: Sidelined in Week 9•
-
Chargers' Brenden Rice: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday•