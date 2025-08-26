Rice is slated to be waived by the Chargers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rice appeared in three of the team's preseason contests, reeling in three catches for 32 yards. The wide receiver appeared in three regular-season contests with Los Angeles in 2024, failing to record any stats while playing three offensive snaps and 10 snaps on special teams. Rice will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, there's a solid chance he sticks around as a member of the Chargers' practice squad.