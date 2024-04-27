The Chargers selected Rice in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 225th overall.

The son of Jerry Rice, Brenden played his first two initial seasons at Colorado and had little success despite starting the entirety of his sophomore season. The target then hit the transfer portal, ultimately choosing to join Lincoln Riley in USC where he compiled a bit over 1,400 yards in two seasons. Rice's 12 touchdowns during his senior season led the team, but he struggled to do much with the ball after the catch and didn't look like a confident pass catcher when contact was approaching. He'll have every opportunity to earn a roster spot with a Chargers receiving corps that's devoid of proven names.