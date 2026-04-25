The Chargers selected Thompson in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 105th overall.

Thompson is a speedster who put up eye-popping numbers in Jeff Lebby's offense at Mississippi State in 2025, racking up 57 grabs for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns. He's undersized at 5-foot-9, 166 pounds, however, he possesses blazing speed, posting a 4.26 40-time at the NFL Combine, which isn't surprising given his track background. The Chargers already have a trio of impressive receivers in Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris, but Thompson could slot in behind that group and see the field in the slot if McConkey needs a breather or misses any time.