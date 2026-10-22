Thompson (quadriceps) was active but didn't play any snaps Sunday in the Chargers' 22-6 loss to the Chiefs.

After sitting out the Chargers' previous three games due to the quad issue, Thompson was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's contest after three limited practices. Though he got the green light to suit up, Thompson was presumably available only in an emergency since the Chargers' seven-man inactive list consisted of players who were dealing with more significant injuries. Thompson will have added time to get healthy while the Chargers are on bye Week 7, and if he can fully practice at some point during Week 8, he'll have a good chance at seeing his first game action since Week 2 in the team's Nov. 1 matchup with the Rams.