Thompson (quadriceps) did not practice Thursday.

Thompson has missed each of the first two practices of Week 3 prep while tending to a quadriceps injury, and he'll have one more opportunity to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's road game against the Bills. The rookie fourth-rounder has operated in a depth role through the first two games of the regular season, logging one catch (on three targets) for 13 yards in that span. Derius Davis and recent free agent signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling would see more involvement in the offense if Thompson is unable to play in Buffalo.