Thompson (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Wednesday's practice was Thompson's first since Week 2 prep, with the rookie fourth-rounder missing the Chargers' last two games due to a quadriceps injury. However, he told reporters after Wednesday's session that he's unsure whether he'll be cleared to return for Sunday's AFC West showdown against the Broncos, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. A full practice over the next two days would put Thompson on track to play in Week 6, and his return would be a welcome one for the Chargers, given that top wideout Ladd McConkey is considered week-to-week due to a foot injury.