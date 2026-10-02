Thompson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Thompson will miss a second consecutive game while working through a quadriceps injury. He was unable to practice during Week 4 prep, so a limited session ahead of Week 5 against the Broncos would indicate that the rookie fourth-rounder is progressing in his recovery. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Derius Davis will both work in rotational roles behind Ladd McConkey (foot), Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris in Thompson's absence.