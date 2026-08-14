Chargers' Brenen Thompson: Six targets in first NFL game

Thompson caught two of six targets for 30 yards in Thursday's 27-7 preseason win over the Texans.

Thompson tied KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the team lead in targets as the Chargers got the rookie fourth-round pick involved in Thompson's first taste of NFL action. Both Thompson and Lambert-Smith are trying to push Tre' Harris for a spot in three-receiver sets alongside Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. Thompson's likely to maintain a prominent role in the Chargers' second preseason game against the 49ers on Aug. 20.