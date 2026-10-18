Thompson (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Though Thompson is suiting up for the first time since Week 2, it's unclear how extensively he'll be able to play Sunday. The Chargers have a full list of injured players on their seven-man inactive list, so it's conceivable that much like Ladd McConkey a week ago in the team's loss to the Broncos, Thompson could be available only as an emergency option after he was limited in practices Wednesday through Friday. During the Chargers' first two games of the season, Thompson handled a light role on offense, playing just 22 total snaps while recording one reception for 13 yards on three targets.