The Chargers list Thompson (hamstring) as doubtful for Monday's game against the Ravens.

Though Thompson appears to have moved past the quadriceps injury he sustained Week 2, the Chargers have been listing him with a hamstring issue since returning from their Week 7 bye. The rookie wideout didn't practice in any capacity this week, but he apparently displayed enough progress to avoid being ruled out in advance of Monday's contest. Even so, Thompson isn't expected to play and will likely be included on the Chargers' inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.