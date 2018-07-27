Boyko was placed on the Non-Football Injury list with an undisclosed injury on Friday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Boyko has been on the Chargers' practice squad the past two seasons, earning a promotion to the active roster late in 2017. He played in just two special teams snaps in his professional debut, and he's looking to take a step up in 2018. It's unclear what his injury is or how severe it is. He is currently without a return timetable, and when he does return he'll be competing for a depth role along the offensive line.