Bulaga exited Sunday's game against the Raiders with a back injury.
The 31-year-old put it a pair of full practices this week and appeared to be past the back issue that sidelined him for three games, but it appears he aggravated the injury early in Sunday's contest. Trey Pipkins should fill in at right tackle while Bulaga is sidelined.
