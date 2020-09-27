site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-bryan-bulaga-all-clear-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Bryan Bulaga: All clear Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bulaga (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Bulaga participated fully in practice Friday, so the fact that he's healthy for Sunday isn't quite surprising. Now healthy, Bulaga will handle his usual starting role at right tackle for the contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read