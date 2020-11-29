Bulaga is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills due to an illness, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old didn't officially have an injury designation for Week 12, but the illness puts his status in doubt to play Sunday. Trey Pipkins should work at right tackle if Bulaga is unable to take the field.
