Bulaga (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Bulaga would be a game-time decision after the veteran tackle missed three straight games, and his limited status in practice all week parallel's Lynn's assertion. Getting Bulaga back would be a major boost to the offensive front, especially since backup right tackle Storm Norton (knee) is also questionable. Tyree St. Louis is the next man up if Bulaga can't go.
