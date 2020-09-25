site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-bryan-bulaga-questionable-for-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Bryan Bulaga: Questionable for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2020
at
3:57 pm ET 1 min read
Bulaga (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Bulaga upgraded to full practice participation Friday, but his status is still uncertain for Sunday's matchup. While he's trending in the right direction, Storm Norton will likely start at right tackle if Bulaga can't go.
More News
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/17/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/15/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 21 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read