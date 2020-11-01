Bulaga (back) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bulaga will make his first appearance since Week 3 against a Broncos defense that ranks seventh best in the NFL with 3.0 team sacks per game. Coach Anthony Lynn designated the 11-year veteran to be a game-time decision Wednesday, but he's shown enough in pregame to get the nod.