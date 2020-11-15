Bulaga (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The veteran offensive tackle aggravated his back injury last week against the Raiders, but he'll be back on the field Week 10. Bulaga will take up his starting post at right tackle for the Chargers.
More News
-
Chargers' Bryan Bulaga: Should suit up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Bryan Bulaga: Aggravates back issue•
-
Chargers' Bryan Bulaga: Ready to face Broncos•
-
Chargers' Bryan Bulaga: Questionable for divisional tilt•
-
Chargers' Bryan Bulaga: Remains limited at practice•
-
Chargers' Bryan Bulaga: Won't play, as expected•