Chargers' Bryan Bulaga: Set for Chargers debut
RotoWire Staff
Sep 13, 2020
2:46 pm ET
Bulaga is set to make his Chargers' debut in Week 1 against the Bengals.
Bulaga held a questionable tag heading into the matchup with a shoulder injury. After logging three limited practices during the week, he'll be ready to suit up and man the right tackle position for the Chargers.
