Bulaga (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After exiting the Chargers' Week 9 loss to the Raiders with the injury, Bulaga proceeded to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full activity Friday. Barring any further setbacks leading up to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, Bulaga should fill his normal role as the Chargers' starting right tackle.