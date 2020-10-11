site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-bryan-bulaga-sitting-out-another-week | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Bryan Bulaga: Sitting out another week
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bulaga (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Saints, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Bulaga will miss a second straight game. Trai Turner (groin) has also been ruled out, so expect Storm Norton to start at right tackle against the Saints.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read