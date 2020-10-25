Bulaga (back) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.
The long-time Packer was held out Weeks 4 and 5 with the same back issue, but a Week 6 bye afforded him extra time to recuperate for a matchup against Jacksonville. Bulaga's designation was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday evening, making it a long shot that he would ultimately be able to play. So far this season, Bulaga has only logged 100 percent of the offensive snaps in one game. He was limited to workloads of 10 percent and 44 percent in his other two appearances of 2020.