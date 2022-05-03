Callahan agreed to a one-year deal with the Chargers on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Callahan has spent the last three seasons with Denver, after spending the previous four with the Bears. He appeared in 11 games in 2021, while missing time with a knee injury, and totaled 29 tackles (25 solo) and four passes defensed. Callahan has crossed paths with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley before, first while they were together in Chicago and in 2019 with Denver, although Callahan missed the season with a foot injury. His familiarity with Staley's system, due to it's similarities to former Bears defensive coordinator and Bronco's head coach Vic Fangio's, should help Callahan acclimate to the Chargers quickly.