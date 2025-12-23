Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Dupree (back) is expected to practice this week, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The Chargers face the Texans on Saturday and will be required to release an official practice report Tuesday. Dupree missed Sunday's win over the Cowboys, but it sounds like he could return after just the one-game absence. The veteran edge rusher has appeared in 14 games this season, logging 16 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pas breakup on limited snaps.