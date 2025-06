The Chargers signed Dupree to a one-year contract extension Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal is worth up to $6 million. Dupree is now signed through the 2026 campaign, and the 32-year-old is coming off a 2024 in which he appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Chargers. Dupree finished the year with 28 tackles (18 solo), including 6.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.