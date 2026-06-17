Chargers' Bud Dupree: Past hamstring injury

Dupree, who missed the Chargers' lone playoff game last season due to a hamstring issue, is participating in OTAs, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Dupree hurt his hamstring in Week 18 last season and had to sit out the Chargers' wild-card round loss to New England. However, his attendance during OTAs suggests that the veteran cornerback is back to full health. Dupree started just five of the 16 games in which he played last year and is slated for a similar role in 2026, as Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack are back as Los Angeles' starting outside linebackers.