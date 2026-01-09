Chargers' Bud Dupree: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dupree (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Patriots, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Dupree opened the Chargers' week of practice with consecutive DNPs, but following Friday's limited session, he's got a chance to play in the wild-card round. The 32-year-old from Kentucky has appeared in 16 regular-season games this year, tallying 16 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defensed. If active Sunday, Dupree will likely operate as one of the Chargers' top reserve edge rushers.
